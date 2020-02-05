Mohit Joshi to lead Havas Media India as Anita Nayyar resigns

Nayyar had joined Havas in 2007 as CEO of Havas Media India

Havas Media India and Southeast Asia’s CEO Anita Nayyar has put in her papers to pursue other interests. Nayyar has been with the agency for over 13 years and will leave the agency in May, 2020. Further, as per the agency, the baton will be passed to Mohit Joshi, who is currently the group MD. Joshi will report into Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India.

Nayyar had joined Havas in 2007 as CEO of Havas Media India and under her leadership Havas Media in India grew exponentially and expanded its offerings as an integrated communications group. In 2018, Nayyar was promoted to CEO of Havas Media Southeast (SEA) Asia on the back of an accelerated growth strategy in the region, in addition to her role as CEO of Havas Media India.

According to Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, India and Southeast Asia, Anita Nayyar has played a pivotal role in Havas Media India’s success and growth over the years. “A future forward-thinking leader with a deep understanding of people, brand and media, Nayyar has also been an inspiration to many young professionals,” he added.

For Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, it’s because of Nayyar that Havas Media India’s footprint and presence has grown in India. “Her dedication and passion are exemplary that has led to her becoming a strong voice in the industry,” he opined.

“Nayyar has been an integral part of Havas Media and valued by both clients and colleagues alike. As I welcome the new challenge, I would like to thank the network for the opportunity and Anita Nayyar for her mentorship and guidance,” added Mohit Joshi.

