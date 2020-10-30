Mohit Joshi elevated to CEO, Havas Media Group

Joshi will continue to report to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India

Havas Group India has announced the elevation of Mohit Joshi to chief executive officer of Havas Media Group with immediate effect. This appointment comes as part of the acceleration of the group’s overall growth strategy.

Prior to this Mohit was managing director Havas Media Group. He will continue to report to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India.

Joshi’s 13 plus years at Havas Media Group has seen the agency grow exponentially, said the group. A seasoned media professional with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, he has worked on a wide range of categories and brands. He has successfully straddled strategic planning, AOR management, buying functions and led multi-disciplinary teams across offices for the last many years. Some of the brands include Hyundai, Kia, Swiggy, Tata Motors, Voltas, Voltas Beko, TVS Tyres, Taj Hotels, amongst others.

Mohit is a true dynamic leader with an in-depth understanding of consumers, brands, and the changing media landscape, Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, India and Southeast Asia said. “Mohit’s experience and long association with Havas makes him an ideal choice for the leadership role, as we look to significantly scale our presence in the media space,” he added.

According to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, over the last few years, Mohit has not just driven existing clients and business but has also played a lead role in driving the growth for the agency. “He is a passionate and a visionary business leader, who brings invaluable expertise. His long-term vision coupled with his acumen will help us make a more meaningful difference to brands and consumers,” he stated further on the appointment.

