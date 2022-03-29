Mohey unveils new ad campaign #DulhanWaaliFeeling with Alia Bhatt

Mohey has launched a new ad campaign #DulhanWaaliFeeling featuring its brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. Conceptualised by Shreyansh Innovations and directed by Shreyansh Baid, the campaign intends to highlight the emotions of the bride, played by actor Alia Bhatt, who recounts her memories with her parents and the apprehensions as she embarks upon a new journey in her new home and family. “We believe in progressive communication, and our main goal in making this film was to deliver a powerful voice of the new age woman, and inspire women who believe to be independent, confident, and find their place in marital life equally,” Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited, opined.

In the film for the campaign, Bhatt shares her feelings in her wedding speech and describes how her family supported and encouraged her by not applying societal rules to her. She appreciates her parents for having trusted her to be a responsible, sensible person, and now she hopes her new family and partner will also show her the same respect as her parents did for her. “The film has captured the notion that brides of today should have the freedom to be themselves and should be loved for who she is regardless of the circumstances,” Bhatt said.

According to Shreyansh Baid, director, Shreyansh Innovations, in keeping with the spirit and positioning of Manyavar, the campaign aims to voice the feelings of a modern-day bride, Baid stated. “The bride of today wants to operate from a place of assurance and love and that’s what the ad stands for,” he added.

Vedant Fashions Limited’s Mohey offers a range of women’s wedding wear items such as lehengas, sarees and gowns. It also has brands such as Manyavar and Mebaz under its portfolio.

Read Also: Its raining money; as endorsers turn investors for new brands

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook