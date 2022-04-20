Mohammad Shoib joins JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa as director of sales and marketing

JW Marriott has appointed Mohammad Shoib as the director, sales and marketing at the newly opened JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa. Prior to this role, Shoib spearheaded the sales and marketing department, in a similar capacity at The Leela Palace, Bangalore. He was also associated with Le Meridien Paro, Riverfront, Ginger Hotel (A TATA Enterprise) and gained immense experience in the hospitality industry. Having held various leadership roles in a career spanning over 14 years in the hotel industry, Shoib had been associated with the Marriott family for nine years. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving rooms, food and beverage top line at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. “Marriott’s association with Prestige Group assures customers of a lavish and luxurious experience all under one roof,” Mohammad Shoib said.

According to the company, Shoib is a highly effective sales leader, gifted professional to build successful campaigns, increase market share and cement industry dominance for exacting customers. He is a focussed, performance-oriented manager with proven skills in project management, team building, stakeholder relations and campaign optimisation.

Read Also: Havas Media Group India launches Havas Content

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook