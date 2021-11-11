Mohalla Tech ropes in Gaurav Bhatia as SVP

In his new role he will be leading all product development for ShareChat and Moj

Mohalla Tech, the parent company of Indic language social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj announced the appointment of Gaurav Bhatia as senior vice president and head of engineering. With a career spanning over two decades, Bhatia brings a wealth of knowledge to the ShareChat and Moj team. In his new role, he will be leading all product development for ShareChat and Moj including Android and iOS application development, backend software development, infrastructure and information security.

Bhatia joins Mohalla Tech from Auditoria.ai which he co-founded. Having worked in both large companies such as Intuit, Oracle, MakeMyTrip as well as early stage VC-funded startups including Palerra, Auditoria.ai in both Silicon Valley, California and India, he has an experience of building successful software products as well as leading world-class teams, the company said in an official statement.

“Serving exceptional social experiences to our community using cutting edge technology is key to our long term success and rapid growth. Gaurav with his varied experience in product development across technology companies brings a deep knowledge of the industry. I am confident he will help us strengthen our proposition, as well as set the stage for the next phase of success for both ShareChat and Moj,” Bhanu Pratap Singh, co-founder and chief technology officer, Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, said on the appointment.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Mohalla Tech team, to be leading its engineering division and driving growth for its products. ShareChat is revolutionising the social media landscape with its Indic language offering and with Moj leading the short video segment, the org is at an inflection point of creating new milestones. It is an incredible opportunity to be at the helm of this change and redefine users’ social experience with the power of technology,” Bhatia stated.

