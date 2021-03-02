MoEngage, Merkle Sokrati ink strategic partnership for APAC

MoEngage will combine its insights-led customer engagement platform with Merkle Sokrati’s enterprise delivery services

MoEngage, the marketing automation platform, has inked a strategic partnership deal with Merkle Sokrati, the data-driven performance marketing agency from the house of dentsu international. Under the deal, MoEngage will combine its insights-led customer engagement platform with Merkle Sokrati’s enterprise delivery services to offer solutions to clients across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The combined value package offered by the MoEngage-Merkle Sokrati partnership will enable consumer brands to devise and execute a hyper-personalised experience for their users.

At MoEngage, we want to help consumer brands and enterprises with the technology and know-how that helps them build agility into their marketing strategies and optimise their engagement costs with reduced time-to-market, Sanjay Kupae, head – global alliances, MoEngage said. “Our partnership with Merkle Sokrati is a significant step in this direction. Merkle’s understanding of strategic digital interactions and expertise in enterprise solution delivery is uniquely complementary to MoEngage’s data-driven and AI-enabled marketing automation platform. We believe that both of us make a truly customer-obsessed team.”

“With the added capabilities of Merkle’s expert teams and their close-to-client locations, we will be able to drive far more business impact for our clients in India, South East Asia and Australia,” he added further.

According to Sampath Rengachari, chief business officer – martech, Merkle Sokrati, in today’s times, hyper-personalised engagement with audiences has become imperative. “One of the earliest mobile-first customer engagement platforms, MoEngage offers exceptional marketing automation for rich user experiences. Coupling this with our more than a decade long focus on building audience-first and data-driven marketing strategies will surely be beneficial for our clients across verticals and industries. We all have seen trying times for consumers and brands alike, and I’m happy to see synergies being developed here in our ecosystem to help businesses bounce back from the year that’s been,” he said.

