MoEngage launches a WhatsApp business integration for enterprises

MoEngage has launched a new WhatsApp business integration. With the new integration, the company aims to allow enterprises to gather insights and run personalised WhatsApp campaigns for different customer segments to boost engagement, retention, and revenue.

“By teaming up with Meta, we aim to bridge the gap between enterprises and their customers by allowing them to leverage insights about their customers, their journeys, and the long-term impact of WhatsApp campaigns on key business metrics such as LTV, revenue, retention, and product stickiness,” Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder, MoEngage, stated.

According to a study by Google, mobile searches for “best place to buy XYZ” have increased by 70%, and 59% of consumers mentioned that the convenience of shopping on their mobile device is important when deciding which brand or retailer to buy from. While 54% of consumers prefer using WhatsApp to receive shipment status and delivery updates, 50% of consumers use WhatsApp for appointments and to get notifications of upcoming events and 23% of consumers want to receive promotional offers from their favourite brands via WhatsApp, as per AISensy’s report. “Since smartphones have become an integral part of this journey, enterprises need to expand their available communication channels to include WhatsApp,” the company said.

As per the company, MoEngage’s insights-led engagement platform allows enterprises to learn what their customers are looking for on their mobile app or website, use AI to predict what next steps their customers are going to take, and help them automatically send relevant recommendations, alerts, and reminders on multiple communication channels.

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform. The platform hosts a number of global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Nestle, T-Mobile, Travelodge, and more. As per the company, consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power the digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

