Modi Naturals Ltd appoints Mukesh Ghuraiya as chief marketing officer

Mukesh Ghuraiya will be responsible for the company’s marketing strategies and operations

Modi Naturals Ltd has appointed Mukesh Ghuraiya as the new chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, Ghuraiya will be responsible for the end-to-end development and implementation of the marketing and brand strategy of the company. He will also handle the new product development section at Modi Naturals Ltd.

Mukesh Ghuraiya is a seasoned marketing leader and comes with a record of delivering results for companies at significant points of their growth, Akshay Modi, managing director, Modi Naturals Ltd., said. “He is a perfect choice for Modi Naturals Ltd., and we are certain that Ghuraiya will elevate our go-to-market strategy and continue to augment our company’s growth with new and innovative consumer-focused approach,” he added.

Mukesh Ghuraiya comes with hands-on experience of 13 years in brand and category management. He has cross-industry expertise having worked across various industries including consumer products, luxury retail, smartphone and media. In his previous assignment, he has worked as a category manager with Philips India and also headed the marketing for Rado Watches in India.

“I am looking forward to joining Modi Naturals Ltd. and its leadership team at such a pivotal time as the organisation is scaling up its innovation and brand marketing initiatives. The organisation is also getting into newer categories in the RTC/RTE space. I look forward to adding further momentum and resilience to the marketing function at Modi Naturals Ltd,” Mukesh Ghuraiya, chief marketing officer, Modi Naturals Ltd., said.