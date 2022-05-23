Modi Naturals appoints Abhay Singh as head of modern trade and e-commerce business

FMCG company Modi Naturals Ltd has appointed Abhay Singh as head of modern trade and e-commerce business. In his new role, Singh will be responsible for building a sustainable business in the e-commerce space. He will also strengthen ties with retailers and work towards realising the e-commerce vision of the company.

According to Akshay Modi, managing director, Modi Naturals Ltd, Singh’s experience will help transform Modi Naturals from a pure edible oil company to a diversified FMCG company. “We are already on our way to creating a value-added product that is gaining popularity in thousands of Indian households today. With Singh on board, the company’s brand name and market reach will scale greater heights,” he stated.

Singh has over 19 years of industry experience, having worked with brands such as MRPL- home care and private label, Max Hypermarkets, Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Retail, Wadhwan Food Retail, Sangam Direct, among others. He has an overall experience of over 20 years in the field of large-scale modern trade formats, category management, omni channel and FMCG roles.

The e-commerce landscape has grown exponentially providing growth opportunities to both big and small players in the FMCG industry, Singh said. “It has become important for every organisation to advance their e-commerce business and strategise constantly to meet the consumers’ expectations. My key focus will be to define the e-commerce strategy for the company and strengthen the company’s growth as a customer centric organisation and one that provides a positive customer experience,” he added.

Modi Naturals Ltd. launched the brand Oleev in 2012 with an aim to consolidate their position in the healthy cooking oil market. In 2015, the company launched Olivana Wellness, an oil used for cooking, hair, skin care and baby care. Meanwhile, in 2018, the company forayed into the ready-to-cook food segment with PIPO popcorn and taste bomb sachets.

