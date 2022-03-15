Modenik Lifestyle unveils a new identity for Dixcy Scott

The new brand identity is accompanied with television commercial

Modenik Lifestyle has announced a new brand identity for Dixcy Scott, its men’s essential clothing (innerwear, thermals & casual wear) brand. The new identity is accompanied by changes in both product and packaging aiming to capture consumers across the value chain of economy, mainstream and premium segments. The announcement comes after the the launch of Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., formed with the merger of Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of brand Enamor.

The new brand identity, product innovations and expansion are well timed to build on more than 30 years of legacy of the Dixcy Scott brand, Sunil Sethi, executive chairman, Modenik Lifestyle, stated. “Dixcy Scott’s new brand identity will be amplified through a communication campaign aimed at establishing its role as a catalyst in the journey of Indian men by providing comfortable and fashionable essential clothing. The TVCs showcase the product features and product performance of the new range of Dixcy Scott innerwear for men. The tagline ‘body language jo chha jaaye’ connotes a feeling of confidence that a man would experience by selecting Dixcy Scott innerwear, which reflects in his positive body language,” he added.

For Shekhar Tewari, chief category and operations officer, Modenik Lifestyle, the brand has attempted to bring forth a fresh narrative in the innerwear endorsement segment, with the launch of the three-part TVC. “Drawing inspiration from consumer-insights and integration of design and technology, the TVCs reiterate the brand’s principle of staying true to the consumer. We aimed at showcasing our varied product range, the interwoven benefits of comfortable innerwear on a person’s confidence levels and body language, and our transformed approach in brand positioning. While we are consistently working towards understanding and catering to our ever-evolving consumer needs, we are maintaining a balance and precedence of both functional and emotional pay-offs,” he added.

