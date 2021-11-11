Mochi rolls out new campaign #MakersOfAwesome

The #MakersOfAwesome are ordinary people with extraordinary talents, who generate the buzz, rule the headlines, and set trends.

Mochi Shoes, the sub-brand of Indian footwear retailer Metro Brands, has launched a new campaign #MakersofAwesome showcasing its latest Autumn/Winter collection. As per the company, the collection is an ode to those who set the bar, and then raise it higher with each new accomplishment. The #MakersOfAwesome are ordinary people with extraordinary talents, who generate the buzz, rule the headlines, and set trends.

“Our Autumn Winter collection this year is a tribute to those who dare to dream big, for those not bound by any limitations, and want to create awesome experiences in everything they do. Mochi wants to walk with them in their journey to becoming #MakersOfAwesome,” Alisha Malik, VP marketing and e-commerce, Metro Brands LTD, said.

