Mochi launches ‘Awesome Never Stops’ campaign

November 6, 2020 5:03 PM

The campaign urges people to come together and make a fresh start to a new and better world

Mochi, the footwear and accessories brand, has launched its ‘Awesome Never Stops’ campaign to introduce its new festive collection. The new digital campaign throws light on Mochi’s #StayAwesome philosophy that reminds each one of us that we have waded and survived through the odds.

Mochi’s ‘Awesome Never Stops Campaign’ is a reminder to reboot, get accustomed to the new world and make the most of it. It urges us to come together and make a fresh start to a new and better world. The brand showcases its new collection through powerful creatives that depict this message. The campaign will be promoted extensively across the brand’s digital channels.

2020 has been a tough year for all, however it’s heartening to see how all of us have quickly adjusted the new normal, Alisha Malik, VP Marketing and Ecommerce Metro Brands Ltd, said. “We at Mochi wanted to stitch a campaign that instils positivity in the minds of people and encourages them to celebrate their victories big or small. Each one of us has persevered through a lot and that is Awesome! This campaign celebrates, acknowledges, and communicates the spirit of togetherness by reminding us that #Awesomeneverstops,” Malik added further on the launch of the campaign.

Started in the year 2000, Mochi is a footwear and accessories brand for men, women and kids. As of September 2020, Mochi has a wide network of 146 stores across 75 cities. Mochi, is a young brand of Metro Brands Ltd. Metro Brands Ltd has a network of 551 stores, across over 127 cities. It houses brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway, DaVinchi and operates retail stores for Crocs.

