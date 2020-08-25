Mobile Premier League named as sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore

MPL’s association is in tandem with its plans of taking the gaming platform to the global sports arena

Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Tuesday announced its sponsorship of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the upcoming T20 season. Through the partnership, MPL aims to leverage its online presence to create maximum visibility for the team and engage with fans during the tournament.

As per the gaming platform, the association is in tandem with its plans of taking the gaming platform to the global sports arena. According to Sanjeev Churiwala, chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB’s biggest strength lies in the love and support the team gets from their fans and it would be exciting to open avenues to engage with the team and we share this ethos with MPL of being committed to our fans to bring continuous at-home cricket experiences for them. The T20 tournament which will be played in the UAE this year is scheduled to start on September 19, 2020 and will conclude on Nov 10, 2020.

For Abhishek Madhavan, VP, Growth and Marketing, MPL, said, RCB is one of the strongest teams in the IPL led by Virat Kohli, MPL’s brand ambassador, and is also one of the most recognised brands in the country with a huge fan following. “RCB’s philosophy of #PlayBold is shared by us and Virat as well, and we hope to become a household name in India with our IPL associations,” he added. MPL has also signed as principal sponsors of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Founded in 2018, MPL is India’s esports and mobile gaming platform. The platform currently has over 50 games, including titles like World Cricket Championship (WCC). MPL also has multiple gaming studios and developers as partners to publish their games on its platform. MPL’s app is available on both Android and iOS. The company was founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, who earlier co-founded Creo, a Mobile Phone start-up that was acquired. MPL is currently present in India and Indonesia, with offices in Bengaluru, Jakarta, and Pune.

Read Also: TRILLER signs partnership deal with JioSaavn

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook