Mobile Premier League announced as the principal sponsor of Knight Riders Franchises KKR and TKR

Founded in 2018, MPL is an esports and mobile gaming platform

The Knight Riders and esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL), announced today that MPL will become the principal sponsor for both the Knight Riders Franchises in IPL and CPL – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

According to Venky Mysore, CEO and MD, Knight Riders, MPL, which is a vibrant Indian start-up company promoted and run by a group of young and innovative people, in esports and gaming, is bound to grow significantly. “Our partnership across KKR in IPL and TKR in CPL, will create new opportunities to socialise and activate our partnership,” he added further.

CPL is scheduled to start on August 18, 2020 and conclude on September 10, 2020 in Trinidad, which will feature Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and five more teams. IPL is scheduled to start on September 19, 2020 in UAE and conclude on Nov 10, 2020, featuring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and seven more teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders has been a household name right from the start and have won the prestigious IPL championship twice, Abhishek Madhavan, VP, Growth and Marketing, MPL, said. “They have some stellar players and the team competes to win, which is what MPL is all about as well, so it is the perfect marriage that will help us take our brand to more users. With Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the strongest teams, having won the CPL Championship three times, as its sister franchise, this association will help us take MPL to the international sports arena,” he stated.

Founded in 2018, MPL is an esports and mobile gaming platform. It has grown to over 45 million registered users and currently has over 50 games, including titles like World Cricket Championship (WCC). The company was founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, who earlier co-founded Creo, a mobile phone start-up that was acquired. MPL is currently present in India and Indonesia, with offices in Bengaluru, Jakarta, and Pune.

Read Also: Inox Group to sponsor Team India at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook