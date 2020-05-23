MNX celebrates International Brother’s Day with #BroDaMan campaign

The campaign will see a host of social media and on-air activities

Hollywood English movie channel MNX is celebrating International Brother’s Day with #BroDaMan campaign. The campaign aims to raise a toast to all the experience shared between brothers. The campaign will see a host of social media and on-air activities such as ‘An ode to Bros’, ‘Bro Moments’, ‘Bro Codes’, ‘Bro Pranks’, among others. The week-long campaign will kick-start on May 24, 2020. “#BroDaMan is all about kicking back and re-living the insane ‘bro-experiences’,” as per the company.

#BroDaMan campaign will also include an interactive contest called ‘What’s your bro score?’, a score card designed based on the list of things you’ve ticked in your bro-ship. Additionally, the campaign, through its ‘Got Ur Back Bro’, will air a curated carousel of iconic scenes from Hollywood movies. Under this property, every day at 5pm, MNX will feature “bro-flicks” movies such as ‘Shanghai Noon’, ‘Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’, ‘Double Impact’, ‘POTC: Dead Man’s Chest’, ‘Goal’, ‘National Treasure: Book of Secrets’ and ‘Bad Boys 2’.

Owned by Times Network, MNX was originally launched as Movies Now 2 in July 2017 and was rechristened into MNX channel. Times Network is part of Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), popularly known as The Times Group and has presence in over 100 countries. It houses numerous brands including TIMES NOW, ET NOW, MIRROR NOW, MOVIES NOW, MOVIES NOW HD, MN+, Romedy NOW and Romedy NOW HD, zoOm and, MNX and MNX HD. The network aims to deliver segmented and differentiated content under one umbrella.

