MMTC-PAMP unveils its ‘Shuddh se Shubh’ campaign

MMTC-PAMP has unveiled a unique way to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya through their ‘Shuddh Se Shubh’ campaign. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a tradition and MMTC-PAMP has launched gold Shankh coins to celebrate the festival of abundance. The ‘Shuddh se Shubh’ campaign aims to depict the significance of gold through a short ad film. The campaign not only highlights the love between a couple but also the need to support women entrepreneurs. Another message the film intends to highlight is to invest in stree-shakti through streedhan.

The campaign is being promoted across social media and the brand also plans to carry out a integrated campaign by partnering with influencers, large jewellers across multiple cities, radio stations, PVR and INOX theatres to highlight MMTC-PAMP’s commitment of providing purity to gold buyers across the country.

For Vikas Singh, MD and CEO, MMTC-PAMP, each product at the company is crafted with excellence and embodies Indian values and emotions. “Akshaya Tritiya is a festival that has cultural significance, and it is considered holy for starting new ventures, activities or businesses, and the gold shankh coin is ideal to carry out the rituals. We recognise the need to invest into one’s future through gold and MMTC-PAMP’s gold stands testimony to the Swiss craftsmanship available in India. We bring in credentials through our London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accreditation, but our designs remain deeply rooted in Indian culture,” he stated.

Through the relationship between a husband and wife, the campaign highlights how purity is the most auspicious aspect in both gold and personal values. As the wife gets ready for the opening ceremony of her new business, she asks her husband if he would accompany her to the venue. By not getting the desired response, her face falls but then her dejected face is lit up when the husband presents her with the MMTC-PAMP gold coin saying, “Kyunki business ki shuruaat mein sabse shuddh ko hi sabse shubh maana jaata hai.”

Read Also: Colors unveils its on ground and digital campaign for Dance Deewane Juniors

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook