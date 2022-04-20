Mitsubishi Electric launches new digital advertising campaign in India

Mitsubishi Electric has rolled out a new campaign to highlight how the company is solving the social challenges of industry, infrastructure, life and mobility in India. As per the company, the first phase of the campaign comprises two digital films of 120 seconds each that have been created on the themes of infrastructure and industry which will be launched and promoted through digital media in a phased manner.

The campaign resonates with the brand’s belief of keeping the society as a central element in whatever the company does, Kazuhiko Tamura, managing director, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd, said. “Mitsubishi Electric in India is no-more only a product company, but a holistic electric and electronic solutions provider which is ready to solve social challenges through its capabilities inside and outside of the Group and our new campaign is a testament to this thought,” he added.

Conceptualised by Hakuhodo India, the ad films were shot in the last week of February with a crew of around 100 people in seven days covering over 10 locations across Pune and Mumbai. The ad campaigns have been directed by Sahil Shah and the music has been created by Anand Bajpai, vocals for two songs by Suvarna Trivedi and Anand Bhaskar along with voiceovers from Rajat Kapoor, Nimisha Shrohi and Sameep Nanda.

According to Kosuke Kataoka, managing director, Hakuhodo India, Mitsubishi Electric is an established and quality conscious company which offers a wide range of products. “The challenge for the agency was to transform the product-based company image to an image of a company that talks about solutions and problems of the society that it can solve. We kept empathy in the core of communication basis the brief to bring out the essence of Mitsubishi Electric as a corporate citizen which is ready to solve social challenges of India through its products and solutions keeping the society central to it’s thought,” he highlighted.

By this campaign, the brand reiterates its commitment and tries to convey the message on how it is supporting industry, infrastructure, life and mobility to solve India’s social challenges and meet its ambitions through disruptive technologies, solutions, and commitment.

