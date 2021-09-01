MISFIT by boAt signs Shanaya Kapoor, Vir Das, Divyendu Sharmaa, and Rohit Saraf as brand ambassadors

The new campaign encourages people to break away from the stereotypical outlook around perfection

MISFIT by boAt, a self-care and grooming brand, has brought onboard Shanaya Kapoor, Vir Das, Divyendu Sharmaa, and Rohit Saraf as brand ambassadors. The brand has also launched an integrated campaign #NeverFitIn. It encourages people to break away from the stereotypical outlook around perfection and urges them to see the beauty in authenticity. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by the in-house team and creative agency, Digitas.

MISFIT’s #NeverFitIn is a compilation of behind-the-scenes as well as blooper reels. Each of the ambassadors brings his/her unique personality and values to the entire campaign. The campaign is now live across all social media platforms.

“We have established our leadership in the earwear and wearable category, and are strengthening our lifestyle portfolio under the ‘MISFIT’ brand. Since the launch, we have received rave reviews about the brand and the products. Our brand ambassadors celebrate and personify the new socio-culture. With this new campaign, we want to tickle the jester in you,” Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt said.

“After working with boAt for more than a year across various campaigns, we are thrilled to have been an active part for the launch of MISFIT by boAt. We have always wanted to tell the youngsters of today that they can be anything they want to be, even if that means being a MISFIT. Breaking the category code of always being prim and proper for the camera is what inspired us to come up with such a unique campaign which is a complete MISFIT in itself,” Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India added.

With MISFIT, boAt is looking at breaking the clutter by introducing a range of beauty and personal care products, that are innovative and value-driven. The brand also plans to launch a range of women’s care products in the Indian market soon.

