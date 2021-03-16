Mirum India wins the digital mandate for Xotik Frujus’ Jeeru

Mirum will provide social media management and online reputation management services for the brand

Mirum India, a full-service digital agency from the WPP Group, has won the digital mandate for Jeeru, the beverage brand from the house of Xotik Frujus. The account was won by the agency following a multi-agency pitch.

As per the mandate, Mirum India is tasked with building the brand Jeeru on digital and subsequently drive online sales. The agency will provide social media management and online reputation management services for the brand. It will also help craft trade communication for Xotik Frujus. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Mumbai office.

“We are thrilled to work with Mirum, as they are well-known in this space for delivering digital innovations and solutions. We hope this partnership will strengthen our presence in the market and help the brand grow digitally. We are excited to have them on this journey with us and look forward to doing some splendid work together,” Rajeev Sehgal, chairman, Xotik Frujus Pvt Ltd said on the association with the agency.

“Jeeru has created a niche for itself in a market dominated by the cola giants. It is a great Indian success story, and we are excited to be a part of Jeeru’s brand journey. With our understanding of consumer insights and digital expertise, I am sure we will take the brand to the next level,” Sanjay Mehta, joint CEO, Mirum India, added.

Part of WPP Group, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint, offering 360-degree solutions in digital media for over 50 brands, with an in-house strength of over 250 professionals. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across digital strategy, media planning, creative services, tech builds and marketing automation solutions.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Rapido’s Aravind Sanka on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook