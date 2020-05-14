Mirum India wins social media mandate for WileyNXT

The agency will also assist WileyNXT in developing a distinct positioning and building brand awareness

Mirum India has won the mandate for social media management and online query management for WileyNXT. As per the mandate, Mirum India will be responsible for brand communication, social media management and paid media campaigns. The agency will also assist WileyNXT in developing a distinct positioning and building brand awareness in an already cluttered professional-learning market.

According to Jagriti Goyal, marketing head, WileyNXT, the company is set to build a talent pipeline for the jobs of tomorrow. In an advertising clutter generated by competing companies, the need for WileyNXT is to stand out with clear cut messaging that allows the learners to distinguish between real learning and otherwise. “We were looking for a strong agency who would do true justice to the communication developed to present the various programs launched for the end audiences. We are launching some extremely relevant industry driven, executive education programs in Analytics across domains and dream jobs placement guaranteed solutions for technology students. Mirum came to us with a strong pitch, client case studies and an interested team that I look forward to work with,” she added.

Digital learning will play a crucial role in building the future skilled workforce, Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India said. “With WileyNXT, we aim to bring their knowledge driven offering to the Indian market. We at Mirum, understand WileyNXT’s aspirations and believe in their goal to transform education and skilling for individuals and organizations alike.”

WileyNXT is a learning solution from John Wiley and Sons, Inc., a leader in research and education, with a legacy of over 200 years. WileyNXT works with academic institutions and industry to build the ecosystem for Train-Skill-Career Development in new and in-demand technologies for students and professionals. WileyNXT has collaborated with universities such as IIM Lucknow to bridge the ‘education to job and job to job’ skill gap.

