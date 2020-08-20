Mirum India to provide marketing cloud services to Simpliv

Mirum India will also be training the Simpliv team on managing Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Digital marketing solutions agency Mirum India has been appointed by global learning marketplace Simpliv to implement Salesforce marketing cloud services for the company. Through this association, Mirum India will also be training the Simpliv team on managing Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Simpliv is a platform for learning and teaching online courses, which helps learners learn a range of subjects through video library programs taught by recognised industry experts. Simpliv provides over 4000 courses to 36,000 students in 180+ countries.

Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner and has great experience in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said. “We look forward to working with Simpliv and eager to collaborate with them on this project,” he added further on the partnership.

Part of WPP network, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. The agency’s bouquet of services includes digital media strategy and creative such as transformation strategy, solution planning and prototyping, campaign and media planning, platform integration and management among others; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over 9 years of association with Salesforce and 80+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. As the consulting partner, the agency is also responsible for implementation of Salesforce marketing cloud platform and also facilitates the integration of marketing cloud with other third party systems.

The agency’s marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Shwapno, Silver Arrows, Bimamitra, Aakash, Joyalukkas, Lycamobile as well as others.

