Mirum India to provide marketing cloud services to Lycamobile

Lycamobile is an international mobile virtual network operator

Mobile network operator company Lycamobile has appointed Mirum India, a digital solutions agency, as its marketing automation partner. As part of the mandate, Mirum India will be responsible for the implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud for Lycamobile- the company which aims to connect friends and families across the world by providing low-cost, high-quality calls, texts and data to the consumers.

According to Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, the agency resonates with Lycamobile’s mission to connect friends and families around the world. “We are committed to support Lycamobile in achieving their business goals with the backing of our expertise and integrated services,” he added.

Mirum India, part of WPP network, is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. The agency’s bouquet of services includes digital media strategy and creative such as transformation strategy, solution planning and prototyping, campaign and media planning, platform integration and management among others; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over eight years of association with Salesforce and 80+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. As the consulting partner, the agency is also responsible for implementation of Salesforce marketing cloud platform and also facilitates the integration of marketing cloud with other third party systems.

The agency’s marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Shwapno, Silver Arrows, Bimamitra, Aakash, Joyalukkas as well as others.

Read Also: 90% of Indian consumers will purchase products and services from companies that give back to society during this health crisis: Capgemini



Read Also: 64% consumers are looking for help and advice for themselves in the adverts they see and in actual brand behaviour: Kantar



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook