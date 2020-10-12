Mirum India to provide marketing cloud services to Jaro Education

Jaro Education is an ed-tech company that helps B-schools design management programmes for working professionals

Ed-Tech service provider Jaro Education, has appointed Mirum India, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, to implement marketing automation solutions. The digital solutions agency from the WPP group, will be responsible for onboarding and implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution, for the client. Mirum will also focus on lead generation and lead nurturing for the client.

Jaro Education is an ed-tech company that helps B-schools design management programmes all the while catering to the needs of working professionals who can benefit from these. It offers a wide range of programmes from reputed management institutes and colleges nationally and internationally since its inception in 2009.

Mirum has a great experience in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions for EdTech companies, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said. “With nine years of experience in the marketing automation domain, we are confident of delivering the best suited solution for Jaro Education,” he added further.

Part of WPP network, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. The agency’s bouquet of services includes digital media strategy and creative such as transformation strategy, solution planning and prototyping, campaign and media planning, platform integration and management among others; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over 9 years of association with Salesforce and 80+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. As the consulting partner, the agency is also responsible for implementation of Salesforce marketing cloud platform and also facilitates the integration of marketing cloud with other third party systems.

The agency’s marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Shwapno, Silver Arrows, Bimamitra, Aakash, Joyalukkas, Lycamobile among others.

