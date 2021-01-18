Mirum India to provide marketing cloud services to Careers360

Careers360 is a data-enabled and technology-driven company which integrates data with user-generated preferences to build prediction and recommendation products for students

Digital marketing solutions agency Mirum India has been appointed by educational products and services company Careers360 to implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud services. The agency will be responsible for onboarding and implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution, for the client.

Careers360 is a data-enabled and technology-driven company which integrates data with user-generated preferences to build prediction and recommendation products for students to explore and achieve career plans. Careers360 currently covers over 25,000 colleges, more than 250 courses and has over 250 products.

“Mirum is a Salesforce go-to partner for Marketing Cloud implementations in India and has a great experience in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space. We look forward to work with Careers360 and eager to collaborate with them on this project,” Mihir Karkare, executive vice president, Mirum India, said on the association with Careers360.

Part of the WPP network, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. The agency’s bouquet of services includes digital media strategy and creative such as transformation strategy, solution planning and prototyping, campaign and media planning, platform integration and management among others; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over nine years of association with Salesforce and more than 100 Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. As the consulting partner, the agency is also responsible for the implementation of Salesforce marketing cloud platform and also facilitates the integration of marketing cloud with other third party systems.

The agency’s marketing automation clientele includes names such as KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Shwapno, Silver Arrows, Bimamitra, Aakash, Joyalukkas, Lycamobile among others.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Zero Gravity Communications’ Khushboo Sharma Solanki on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook