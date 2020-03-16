Mirum India provides social listening services to Poorvika Mobiles

The brand has chosen Social Studio from the Salesforce Marketing Cloud suite as the social listening platform.

Mirum India partners with Poorvika Mobiles to provide them with social listening solution by implementing social studio from from Salesforce Marketing Cloud. As part of the mandate, Mirum India will be responsible for introducing the Social Studio program and will also be providing controlled services. Mirum India is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner with experience across the entire marketing cloud platform stack such as Social Studio, ExactTarget, Pardot, Datorama and DMP. “With our Salesforce platform expertise, we are confident of delivering a seamless social listening solution. Our solution will aid the brand in aligning their marketing budgets, customer service and sales efforts, and eventually boost their customer relationships,” Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India stated.

Poorvika Mobiles is known for its customer centric approach and prides itself on its deep understanding of a customer’s needs, according to the agency. “With increasingly high percentage of conversations about the brand taking place online, Poorvika wants to join in and connect with the customers,” Mirum added.

From the stable of WPP Inc, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. With a team of over 250 professionals and a bouquet of services such as digital media strategy and creative; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over eight years of association with Salesforce and over 80 marketing automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. The company marketing automation clientele includes KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash, among others.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Poorvika Mobiles Pvt Ltd is a multi-brand retail chain that deals in mobile phones and connections, accessories, recharges and internet data cards. Founded by Uvaraj Natarajan, the first Poorvika showroom opened its doors in 2004. Driven by the mantra ‘Think Mobile, Think Poorvika’, Poorvika has set up 390 and more one-stop-mobile-shops across Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala.

