Mirum India launches ‘Inspired by Nature’ digital film for Corian Quartz

WPP’s Mirum India has launched a digital film for Corian Quartz, a sub-brand of Corian Design, highlighting the new designs introduced by the brand. With this digital activation, Mirum India aims to highlight the brand’s thought leadership in kitchen spaces. The film is inspired by the popularity of open kitchens among consumers.

The film is targetted at elite self-employed individuals across India. Created by mapping the digital interests and consumption of the targetted group (TG), the film aims to drive an engagment with the TG on various digital platform in order to develop a recall value for the brand and eventually turning them into potential conversions.

“We aimed to create the inspiration that the product brings out through this digital film, capturing the textures, colours and the range of Corian Quartz. We have created a segmented approach to drive this to the end users, tying in with user behaviour and intent. The campaign has helped the brand create an aspirational digital persona that has led to conversions, which signify how understanding the customer’s digital behaviour is paramount in selling interiors today,” Arvind Nair, regional director (Delhi), Mirum India, said.

According to Sanjay Mehta, joint CEO, Mirum India, the path-to-purchase journey for most products begins from digital. “It has now become imperative for every brand to capture the imagination of the end-user digitally, even if the sale is driven through a brick and mortar shop,” he added.

Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. The agency provides 360-degree solutions in digital media for over 50 brands, with an in-house strength of over 225 professionals. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across digital strategy, media planning, creative services, web development and marketing automation solutions.