Mirum India inks strategic partnership with Resulticks

Mirum India announced on Monday that it has inked a new strategic partnership with Resulticks. As part of this partnership, Mirum and Resulticks will work jointly to enable brands to enrich their customer experience. Mirum will help Resulticks to implement and integrate its martech stack for customers across industries and geographies as its solution partner.

“We are happy to partner with Mirum, one of the leading digital and martech solutions agencies. Resulticks is a comprehensive, data-driven, and omnichannel marketing automation platform that supports all digital marketing requirements and gives users the ability to automate their core marketing activities. With the expertise of Mirum India added to the partner arsenal we are confident of delivering best-in-class managed services along with our platforms.,” Mani Gopalaratnam, CEO and CTO, Resulticks, said.

Mirum, a Wunderman Thompson company and a part of the WPP Group, is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. It has a team of over 300 professionals and its bouquet of services includes digital media strategy and creative, media tech builds, as well as end-to-end martech solutions, the agency said in a statement.

“At Mirum, we understand the nuances that brands face while implementation and integration of a Martech platform. Resulticks is truly an omnichannel platform that allows marketers to plan, develop, deploy, and manage campaigns across channels like email, mobile, web, and social media while automating real-time and responsive communications. With our experience of over 12 years in ceaselessly delivering implementation projects, we are excited and look forward to our partnership with Resulticks,” Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India, stated.

