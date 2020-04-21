Mirum India gets Mohit Ahuja as head of brand strategy and client services

Prior to joining Mirum, Ahuja worked for eight-years with 82.5 Communications as senior vice-president

Mirum India has roped in Mohit Ahuja as the director of brand strategy and client services. In his new role, Ahuja will be responsible for managing brand planning and client servicing divisions of the agency.

With two decades of extensive agency experience, Ahuja has worked with some of the leading names such as McCann, Ogilvy, DDB. Prior to joining Mirum, he had an eight-year stint with 82.5 Communications as senior vice-president. “With his 2 decades of agency stints, he brings a lot of rich advertising and marketing experience to the table. We have very talented client servicing and brand planning teams at Mirum, and we are sure Mohit will provide direction and able leadership to them,” Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said.

Mohit will be based out of Mumbai office and will directly report to the Joint CEO, Hareesh Tibrewala. “The agency is growing, has big ambitions and I am looking forward to being part of this journey,” Ahuja said on his appointment.

Part of WPP Group, Mirum is a digital solutions agency in India, servicing more than 50 clients across BFSI, healthcare, FMCG, food and beverage, automobiles and other sectors. Mirum India offers digital services across areas such as digital strategy, media planning, creative services, web development and marketing automation solutions. With a digital a pan-India footprint, Mirum India comprises a team of over 250 professionals.

