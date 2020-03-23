Mirum India chosen as marketing automation partner for grocery chain Shwapno

Mirum India will manage the marketing cloud platform of the grocery chain

Online grocery shopping platform Shwapno has appointed Mirum India as its marketing automation partner. As part of the association, Mirum India will be responsible for driving the marketing cloud platform of the grocery chain which is involved in the business of providing fresh produce, local and imported household needs, as well as a range of fashions, home accessories, and appliances.

According to the grocery platform, the association will further strengthen its marketing capabilities which currently expands to over 60 physical outlets across Bangladesh along with an e-commerce portal for online ordering. The alliance will also see the platform benefit immensely in terms of returns, Mihir Karkare, executive vice president, Mirum India, said. “With the marketing cloud platform in place, Shwapno will see a positive impact on the customer engagement, online sales and an increased ROI on their marketing spends,” he claimed.

Mirum India, a part of WPP network, is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint having a team of 250+ professionals and its services include digital media strategy and creative, tech builds, as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions. The agency is also a Salesforce gold consulting partner in India, with over 8 years of association with Salesforce and 80+ marketing automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama & DMP. As the consulting partner, the agency is also responsible for implementation of Salesforce marketing cloud platform and also facilitates the integration of marketing cloud with other third party systems.

The digital agency’s marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash and others. Mirum has also won the ‘IMC Digital Technology Award 2019’ instituted by the Indian Merchants Chamber, for its work in the field of marketing automation.

