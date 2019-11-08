Mirum India bags the digital marketing automation mandate for Joyalukkas

Mirum has come on board as a strategic digital and implementation partner for entire salesforce marketing Cloud stack

Digital marketing solutions agency Mirum India won the mandate for marketing automation services for Joyalukkas Jewelry. With over 160 retail outlets, Joyallukas Jewelry is present in 14 countries across the globe. As a consumer-centric brand, Joyalukkas believes in engaging with its large consumer base using contextual and personalised communication across all digital channels, such as email, SMS, social channels, mobile etc.

Mirum has come on board as a strategic digital and implementation partner for entire salesforce marketing Cloud stack. Mirum will be responsible for setting up of email studio, mobile studio, social studio and advertising studio for the jewelry brand. Mirum will also facilitate integration of marketing cloud with other external systems, such as Joyallukas’s e-commerce portal; point-of-sale solution; and its loyalty program.

According to Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, “marketing automation is the future of digital marketing and every consumer-centric brand will need to have a marketing automation platform in the near future.”

Part of the WPP Network, Mirum globally operates in 25 countries with more than 46 offices. In India, the digital agency offers a bouquet of services includes digital media strategy and creative; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions.

Mirum is also a salesforce gold consulting partner, with over 8 years of association with Salesforce and more than 100 Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of social studio, exact target and now datorama and

data management platform (DMP). Our marketing automation clientele includes the likes of Mahindra Holidays, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash, among others.