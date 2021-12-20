Mirum India bags marketing automation mandate for GRT Jewellers

Mirum India will be responsible for implementing multiple products under the Salesforce Marketing Cloud Stack.

Digital solutions agency Mirum India has won the marketing automation mandate for jewellery brand G R Thanga Maligai, popularly known as GRTJewellers. As per the mandate, Mirum India, a Salesforce Crest Consulting Partner, will be responsible for implementing multiple products under the Salesforce Marketing Cloud Stack.

“At GRT Jewellers, we have built deep relationships with our customers that span over decades and generations. We believe that Mirum’s expertise and platform understanding will help us further in creating richer experiences for all our customers,” G R ‘Ananth’ Ananthapadmanabhan, managing director, GRT Jewellers, said. For G R Radhakrishnan, managing director, GRT Jewellers, the company currently has millions of satisfied customers across the globe and this partnership in marketing automation will go a long way in further enhancing the customer satisfaction.

According to Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India as a consumer-centric brand, GRT Jewellers wants to engage with their consumer base using relevant, contextual, and personalised communication across all digital channels, such as email, SMS, social channels, mobile, etc. “Mirum is very excited to work with one of the most trusted jewellery brands in the country. With our experience of over a decade and successfully implementing over 120 marketing cloud stack projects, we are confident of delivering the best-in-class and integrated solution for GRT Jewellers,” he added.

