Mirum India bags marketing automation business of Silver Arrows and Bimamitra

Mirum will also be setting up Salesforce Mobile Studio & AD Studio for Silver Arrows

Mirum India has been appointed as the marketing automation partner for Silver Arrows Automobile Private Limited and insurance aggregator firm Bimamitra. With the association, Mirum India will be responsible for implementing the Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions for both the businesses.

Moreover, Mirum will also be setting up Salesforce Mobile Studio & AD Studio for Silver Arrows, the dealer for Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles in Delhi/NCR. According to Mihir Karkare, EVP – Mirum India, the agency has been associated with Salesforce for over 8 years, and now it is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner. “With our expertise and in-house talent, we hope to enable Silver Arrows and Bimamitra to achieve their business transformation goals,” he added.

Mirum India, part of WPP network, is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint with a team of 250+ professionals and a portfolio of services including digital media strategy and creative; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions.

Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over 8 years of association with Salesforce and 80+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama & DMP. The marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash and others. Mirum recently won the “IMC Digital Technology Award 2019” instituted by the Indian Merchants Chamber, for its work in the field of Marketing Automation.

