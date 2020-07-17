Mirum India bags the digital mandate for Lotus Professional

Mirum will be responsible for creating a digital strategy road map for the brand

Digital agency Mirum India has won the digital mandate of herbal beauty brand Lotus Professional. As part of the association, Mirum India will provide the brand with digital expertise for social media management, digital strategy and paid media planning and buying.

According to the company, with Mirum onboard, it aims to engage with both businesses and customers to create awareness for the brand and drive customers to avail their services. Mirum will be responsible for creating a digital strategy road map for the brand, manage the social media platforms and execute display and performance focused paid media campaigns. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Delhi office.

Lotus Professional is one of the most respected beauty brands in Indian market, Sanjay Mehta, joint CEO, Mirum India, said. “We are looking forward to working with them and enabling best solutions for new customers acquisition as well as brand engagement. We aim to deliver solutions that will aid the brand in aligning their marketing budgets, to boost their brand awareness and drive sales,” he added.

Part of WPP network, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. The agency’s bouquet of services includes digital media strategy and creative such as transformation strategy, solution planning and prototyping, campaign and media planning, platform integration and management among others; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over eight years of association with Salesforce and 80+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. As the consulting partner, the agency is also responsible for implementation of Salesforce marketing cloud platform and also facilitates the integration of marketing cloud with other third party systems.

