Mirum India appoints Preetam Thingalaya as director of media

Digital agency Mirum India has appointed Preetam Thingalaya as the director of media of the company. In the new role, Thingalaya will head the media planning and buying division and play a key role in growing the business and providing strategic direction, especially focusing on programmatic and performance marketing.

With more than two decades of experience, Thingalaya has worked across agency businesses, including Mindshare, PHD and Hungama. Prior to joining Mirum, he worked with OTT platform Zee5 as the digital lead for subscription based video on demand (SVOD) and music verticals.

Thingalaya, who will report to the joint CEO Sanjay Mehta, will be based out of the Mumbai office. As part of his role, he will oversee the digital media planning and buying bouquet of services for

Mirum which offers different solutions to clients, from strategy, creative, technology, content, monitoring, and marketing automation, and paid digital media which is an integral component in delivering the business results, Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said. “At Mirum, we already have a very successful media planning and buying division, and now with Preetam coming on board, we will provide enhanced value across all facets of paid digital media, further strengthening our media deliveries,” he added.

Part of the WPP group, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint, offering integrated solutions in digital media, with a team strength of 250+ professionals. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across digital strategy, media planning, creative services, web development and marketing automation solutions. The agency serves more than 50 clients across BFSI, Healthcare, FMCG, F&B and other sectors.

