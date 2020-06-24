Mirum India appoints Kalpesh Patel as director of martech services

Patel has been with Mirum for more than four years leading the technology practice

As the role of technology in delivering marketing solutions continues to evolve in the pandemic-hit world, digital agency Mirum India has appointed Kalpesh Patel as director of Martech Services. Besides leading the Salesforce practice, Patel will also lead other areas of practice such as Sitecore, SEO, UX/UI in addition to other CMS and e-commerce solutions.

With more than 23 years of experience in managing and delivering technology solutions to Indian and global clients, Patel has been with Mirum for more than four years now and was earlier leading the technology practice. According to Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India, Kalpesh brings both- the emotional quotient required to run and manage a large team; and the discipline and processes required to ensure flawless and timely delivery. “Post COVID, we expect to see an accelerated requirement for digital transformation for businesses and under Kalpesh’s leadership, we are set to deliver the same for our clients,” he added on the appointment.

With the Martech vertical, Mirum India has now combined all the offerings which brands need on their digital transformation journey, Patel said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in delivering technology solutions for domestic and global clients, to add value to the Martech vertical and contributing to the success of the organisation,” he added.

Part of WPP network, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. The agency offers services such as digital media strategy and creative; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions.

Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner. Its marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash among others.

Read Also: Indigo Consulting wins digital communication and eCommerce content mandate of Maybelline New York

Read Also: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags Porsche India’s mainline and digital mandate

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook