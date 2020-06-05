Mirum implements Marketing Automation solution for NIIT

Mirum’s marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash and others

Digital agency Mirum India is implementing marketing automation solutions from the Salesforce Marketing Cloud suite for NIIT, a skills and talent development corporation which has been responsible for building a manpower pool for global industry requirements.

According to Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India, NIIT has over the years been a leading name when it comes to the skill development space and the agency plans to further strengthen the brand’s presence by offering its marketing automation services across the company. “Mirum has been one of the early providers of marketing automation services in India and is now a Salesforce go-to-partner for Marketing Cloud implementations. We have brought to the table our 8 years of experience, to provide a seamless marketing automation solution for NIIT,” he added further.

Part of WPP network, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint offering services in the areas of business transformation (transformation strategy, opportunity identification, new product development), experience design (solution planning and prototyping, design and development, platform integration and management), as well as commerce activation (campaign and media planning, campaign creation, conversion optimisation and management). Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over 8 years of association with Salesforce and 100+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. The agency’s marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash and others. Moreover, it has been involved in creating digital-driven strategies for brands like Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), McDonald’s, Pfizer, Vodafone, Mastercard, Asus, Hong Kong Tourism Board among others.

