Mirum bags the digital mandate for Hero Electric

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from Mirum India’s Delhi office

Mirum India, a full-service digital agency from the WPP Group, has won the digital mandate for Hero Electric. With Mirum onboard, Hero Electric aims to shift the consumer buying behaviour from fuel-based scooters to environment friendly electric scooters, and spread awareness about the positive impact on the ecology. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from Mirum India’s Delhi office.

As per the mandate, the digital agency will be responsible for brand communication, digital strategy and execution; as well as performance focused media campaigns. Mirum will also be providing technology and web development services for the brand.

“A strong digital presence has become more important than ever for brands today. By on-boarding Mirum as our digital marketing partner, we intend to strengthen our digital game plan with the expertise the agency brings to the table. We’re looking forward to some exciting times ahead,” Sohinder Singh Gill, chief executive officer, Hero Electric India, said on the association.

“We are happy to partner with India’s leading electric scooter company – Hero Electric. We look forward to working with them to drive a change in consumer behaviour towards sustainable mode of transport; and create memorable campaigns on the way,” Sanjay Mehta, joint chief executive officer, Mirum Inda added.

Part of WPP Group, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint, offering 360-degree solutions in digital media for over 50 brands. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across digital strategy, media planning, creative services, tech builds and marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over nine years of association with Salesforce and 80 plus Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target, Datorama and DMP.

