Mirchi partners with FA Radio International LLC for its launch in Dallas, Texas

Mirchi has launched its operations in Dallas, Texas in partnership with FA Radio International LLC. The launch is in line with the company’s vision to expand its global footprint and cater to the South Asian diaspora across markets. Additionally, the company aims to introduce its radio, digital, and live events solutions to the city. The launch provides a platform for national and local advertisers to reach target audiences across these markets through radio, events, and the digital platform of Mirchi. In addition to radio, the company has grown a successful solutions business globally, Prashant Panday, MD and CEO, Mirchi said. “After expanding our footprint in UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, New Jersey, and San Francisco, we are entering the market of Dallas. We look forward to bringing the best of Mirchi to the South Asian and Indian diaspora across these markets,” he added.

For Manoj Mathan, head of international markets, Mirchi, the global entertainment market holds immense potential and in North America, markets like Dallas, the Bay Area, and New Jersey have a lot of demand for Hindi music and bollywood content. “Thus, leveraging Mirchi’s brand equity, strengths, and unparalleled content library, we look forward to catering to this demand and engaging with our target audience on terrestrial radio, while also catering to audiences that seek Indian entertainment content in other Indian languages through the Mirchi app,” he stated.

As per the company, with South Asians accounting for almost 1,50,000 of the total population in Dallas, there is a significant demand for Hindi music and bollywood content. “Catering to the needs of consumers, Mirchi will be bringing bollywood content along with local updates relevant to the target audience. Moreover, the brand will share its digital content and curate on-ground events to solidify its engagement with the audience,” it highlighted.

With the launch of its Mirchi App in the US in February 2022, the company is now present in four countries outside of India, including the USA.

