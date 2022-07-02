Mirchi launches audio OTT app

Music and entertainment company Mirchi has rolled out its mobile app – Mirchi Plus. Continuing its digital journey in becoming a phone-first brand, the Mirchi Plus app offers a huge library of original audio stories, podcasts, Mirchi’s videos, entertainment news among others.

“Mirchi has always been the audience’s go-to choice for all things music; with the launch of ‘Mirchi Plus’ we now enter the exciting and evolving space of story-telling and original content. This transforms Mirchi into its full digital avatar, allowing us to pick, analyse and act on consumer signals in real time,” Vineet Jain, managing director, BCCL said.

As per the company, Mirchi Plus allows fans and listeners to access Mirchi’s content library anytime, anywhere. Mirchi Plus will be available on Apple and Android smartphones, as well as the Android Auto and Apple Car play systems.

Mirchi Plus offers a bouquet of content across 10 different languages – English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bangla, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada – and also provides audio stories across genres like drama, comedy, romance, horror, thriller and many more. Mirchi Plus will launch new marquee audio shows every month, providing an expansive selection of content to users.

According to Prashant Panday, MD and CEO, ENIL, Mirchi has dominated the radio industry for over two decades with its best-in-class audio entertainment. “With the evolving needs of our consumers and the rapid adoption of digital avenues for entertainment, we wanted to expand our consumer engagement and be present where our consumers are. Mirchi Plus strengthens our digital play. Through the launch of the app, we look forward to building a multi-lingual and immersive audio experience for our listeners. Moreover, Mirchi Plus is a significant addition to Mirchi’s digital properties aiding Mirchi in fulfilling its goal of generating 25% of our revenues from digital,” he added.

The app will offer exclusive audio content to listeners which includes a first-of-its-kind-crime audio story inspired by true events titled ‘1000 Crore Ki Laash’ narrated by Nawazuddin Sidiqqui. Listeners will soon find popular artists like Neena Gupta as the narrator for a romance-based audio story ‘Aakhri Rishta’, Rhea Chakraborty for a travel drama called ‘Purane Khat’, and Ashutosh Rana for a supernatural thriller named ‘Varuthi’. Some of Mirchi’s content such as Mirchi Murga, ‘The Devdutt Patnaik’ mythology show, ‘Bhatt Naturally’ a talk show series hosted by Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt on Bollywood controversies, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’, interview series with top Bollywood celebrities and show on the legendary ‘Manto’ voiced by top personalities like Nandita Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and RJ Sayema will also be available on Mirchi Plus.

