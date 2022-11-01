Mirchi appoints Yatish Mehrishi as chief executive officer

Music and entertainment company Mirchi has announced the appointment of Yatish Mehrishi as the chief executive officer (CEO). Mehrishi will be spearheading the company’s performance across all dimensions and will continue to ensure Mirchi remains the audience’s go-to destination for all things music and entertainment, the company said.

“Over the past 20 years, Mirchi has evolved into a multi-platform, multi-format brand that has a presence across FM, LIVE and digital realms. In line with Mirchi’s new transformational journey, I am confident that Mehrishi’s return to Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) will help accelerate our journey of being a digital-first brand,” Vineet Jain, managing director, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), said.

Mehrishi is a seasoned professional with over 23 years of experience across diverse sectors spanning FMCG, telecom and fashion having worked with organisations such as Pepsico, Motorola and Arvind Fashions which was his previous stint as chief revenue officer. As per the company, having worked with ENIL earlier for 11 years as chief operating officer, he therefore brings with him a rich experience and a strong understanding of the radio, media and entertainment sector.

“Mirchi has been the consumers’ go-to destination for music and entertainment dominating the audio industry for years and now with its new app Mirchi Plus, it is set to redefine the audio entertainment industry further. With the recent shift in consumer behaviour towards digital, I am looking forward to championing Mirchi’s digital journey and replicating our radio journey’s success,” Mehrishi stated on the new role.

Mirchi, owned by Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), is a media and entertainment company that operates private FM radio brand – Mirchi – operating 73 frequencies across 63 cities. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now claims have a variety of properties under its FM, LIVE and Digital platforms, each populated with multi-lingual, multi-platform and multi-format content. Mirchi now operates radio and digital brands in the USA (Dallas, New Jersey and The Bay Area, California), UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Also Read: Revenant Esports names FanClash as the official fantasy partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook