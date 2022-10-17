Mirchi announces the launch of audio solutions platform M-Ping

Music and entertainment company Mirchi has announced the launch of M-Ping, a solution for advertisers to reach relevant audiences across all audio OTT platforms. As per the company, M-Ping will enhance Mirchi’s multi-media solutions offering to the advertisers and help deliver superior, end-to-end audio campaigns to them – including ideation, creation, and execution.

Over the past 20 years, Mirchi has evolved into a multi-platform, multi-format brand that has a presence across FM, LIVE and digital realms, Prashant Panday, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), Mirchi said. “This makes us a powerhouse for providing customised solutions for every brand. Introducing M-Ping into our solutions portfolio further strengthens our ability to creatively address business objectives and solve marketing problems for clients. Furthermore, M-ping adds to the focused initiatives being fostered at Mirchi to boost the digital arm of our business,” he added.

According to the company, M-Ping uses an audience-centric and platform-agnostic approach. M-Ping delivers affinity-based targeting so that brands can reach out to their audiences irrespective of the audio platform they are tuned in to. “Digital audio consumption in India has grown significantly through and post the pandemic. Advertisers are, thus, constantly looking to leverage digital mediums to engage with their target groups through targeted, data–driven and ROI-oriented ad spends,” the company added.

“As a solutions provider Mirchi has been curating customized solutions for brands across verticals for over the years. With the launch of M-Ping, we bring audio digital advertising to the center stage of marketing spends. Our solutions team is all-set to brew some of the most innovative ideas for brands and help them establish a connection with the consumers,” Preeti Nihalani, chief operating officer, ENIL, Mirchi, stated.

Mirchi, owned by Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), is a radio and entertainment

company that operates private FM radio brand with 73 frequencies across 63 cities – Radio Mirchi. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now claims to have a variety of properties under its FM, LIVE, and digital platforms, each populated with multi-lingual, multi-platform and multi-format content.

