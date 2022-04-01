Mirchi 95 rolls out ‘Sabka Katega’ campaign

Mirchi 95 has launched ‘Sabka Katega’ campaign highlighting the struggles of a corporate employee in a comical narrative. For the campaign, the company has collaborated with actors, comedians, and content creators such as Alekhya Harika, Abdul Razzak, and Syed Bashaar among others. The campaign features a series of comical content dedicated to the real-life situations of working professionals during the appraisal season. Through this initiative, Mirchi 95 aims to lighten up the audiences’ mood and help them cope with the stress that the appraisal season brings with itself.

Mirchi is known for finding unique and quirky ways to connect with their audience, MN Hussain, business director, AP, Telangana and Karnataka, said. “In line with the same, we came up with the campaign ‘Sabka Katega’, which takes a stressful period like the appraisal cycle and gives it a comic twist through a light-hearted series of content across digital and on-air channels. Even in the tough times, we want to enable our consumers to laugh and enjoy themselves,” he added.

The company got on-board actor Alekhya Harika along with writer Bhargav Macharla to create short format content. Harika along with RJ Shadab and RJ Shezzi created a comical video ‘post appraisal blues’ for Mirchi 95’s Instagram. The company also featured a content series with multiple appraisal themes like expectations versus realities, superhero bosses, and many more. RJ Shadab collaborated with Razzak took a light-hearted take on each other’s professional and personal lives while the collaboration with Bashaar featured behind the scenes conversations on the theme of when bosses meet during appraisal season.The banter of the ‘Sabka Katega’ campaign was also aired on Mirchi 95’s radio station. As a part of the campaign the company has released ‘Sabka Katega – The Music Video’ featuring RJ Shadab and RJ Shezzi, highlighting truth bombs about corporate appraisals through the song.

Read Also: Rentokil Initial appoints Mark Gillespie as the managing director, Asia

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook