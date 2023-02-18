Miraj Cinemas opens first multiplex in Surat, featuring 5 screens and over 900 seats

Miraj Cinemas, a home-grown multiplex chain, has announced the opening of its sixth location in Gujarat and the very first multiplex in Surat. The newly inaugurated multiplex showcases five screens, totaling 930 seats, with 51 of those seats being plush recliners.

Among the amenities, the premium screens offer 3D visuals, while the lobby welcomes guests with a design inspired by the local diamond market, featuring a striking chandelier in the shape of a diamond.



Further, the new facility also features Dolby Surround 7.1 sound systems, 2K projection systems.

The brand new multiplex is home to Chef Corner, which also offers pure vegetarian and gluten-free options available. Additionally, patrons can avail themselves of the convenient cashless option to order food digitally using the two Pop Express kiosks located on the premises.



“The company has already established its presence in major cities of Gujarat like Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and more, and it is not slowing down anytime soon. Miraj is rapidly expanding across India and is set to reach a remarkable milestone of 200 screens by March 2023 in newer cities like Chennai, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jodhpur, and beyond. Miraj has maintained a consistent growth trajectory, expanding its reach to 120 screens prior to the pandemic. Undeterred by the challenging circumstances of COVID-19, the company successfully launched an additional 60 screens. Miraj has set ambitious goals to reach 300 screens by the end of FY 2024.” said Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

