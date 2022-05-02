Mira Kapoor invests in Wellbeing Nutrition

Wellbeing Nutrition has announced Mira Kapoor as an investor in the brand. Recently, the brand also partnered with Disney to launch an all organic and natural line of vitamins, probiotics and omega for kids globally.

For Avnish Chhabria, founder, Wellbeing Nutrition, as a conscientious thinker, the company understands that the wellbeing of people and nature are interconnected. “Only in nature can we find the right balance of energy, nutrients and wellbeing. Wellbeing is all about harnessing its power by identifying potent natural ingredients based on scientific evidence and creating sustainable ways to get nutrition. As a regular consumer of Wellbeing Nutrition, Mira Kapoor believes in the importance of consuming organic and natural products. This is where we saw a synergy and opportunity in having Kapoor on board as a Wellbeing investor,” he stated.

Wellbeing’s Melts are plant-based and sugar-free oral vitamin and supplement strips, Mira Kapoor stated. “They integrate seamlessly into oneʼs lifestyle and make healthy living a habit. There’s no going back to a conventional supplement now that nutrition is backed by science and flavour in one single strip. I started out as a Wellbeing customer and have transitioned into an investor,” she added.

As per the company, Wellbeing Nutrition works with over 150 organic farms and suppliers globally. The brand currently sells on its online platform, across more than 2,000 stores in India and over 5,000 stores across the world, in USA, UK, UAE and Germany. Founded in 2019 by Avnish Chhabria, Wellbeing Nutrition creates combinations of daily wellness, functional nutrition, kids organic nutrition and natural nutricosmetics. The brand offers nutrition products such as ‘Melts’ Oral Thin Strips, and Slow Capsules. Recently, the brand also partnered with Disney to launch an all organic and natural line of vitamins, probiotics and omega for kids globally.

