MiQ partners with customer intelligence data platform Lifesight

MiQ, a programmatic media partner for brands and agencies, has partnered with Lifesight, a customer intelligence data platform in Asia Pacific, to equip marketers with consumer behaviour insights, real-time proximity targeting and footfall measurement. The partnership aims to help marketers better plan, target, and activate their digital campaigns and effectively measure their impact on driving store visits.

“By partnering with Lifesight, we’re augmenting our data, analytics and technology capabilities to deliver targeted, high-performing and data-driven programmatic campaigns for our clients in a privacy compliant manner. This partnership will play a key role in bolstering our solutions and driving better results for our clients in India,” Siddharth Dabhade, managing director, MiQ said.

According to the company, effectively targeting, engaging and converting today’s consumers is a challenge for brands with omnichannel buying journeys, changing shopping behaviors and media consumption patterns. To help marketers navigate these complexities, MiQ has partnered with Lifesight, to provide marketers with audience and location intelligence, to optimise campaigns on-the-go, drive more conversions and improve return on ad spend (ROAS).

Furthermore, along with audience profiling, this partnership enables measurement of store visits, which can aid marketers from FMCG, apparel, auto, travel, hospitality, entertainment and real estate sectors to gauge the impact of their digital campaigns on sales.

The company further stated that the digital advertising space is increasingly cluttered, and more than 50 per cent marketers agree that ad clutter is the biggest challenge in multi-screen campaign effectiveness. Naturally, brands and agencies need to break through the clutter in order for their campaigns to reach the right audience at the right time. With over 1000 pre-defined audience segments across eight categories, and a unique reach of over 530 million profiles, Lifesight Audiences is designed to help brands and agencies to effectively reach the right consumer and break through ad clutter. The solution can help boost conversion rates by targeting the right consumer, at the right time and place through effective targeting.

“As part of our growing expansion in other parts of the globe, MiQ is the perfect partner to bring onboard. We are certain that this will bolster MIQ’s campaign effectiveness and empower brands and agencies by providing them with easy access to high quality predefined, interest-based audience segments and measurement capabilities,” Tobin Thomas, CEO, Lifesight, stated on the association.

