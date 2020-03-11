MiQ appoints Varun Mohan as head of growth and revenue

Prior to joining MiQ, Varun Mohan was Head of digital revenue at Republic TV

The programmatic media company, MiQ has brought Varun Mohan on board as their head of growth and revenue. In his new role, Mohan will use his knowledge to set up revenue functions for India along with expanding business in the SAARC region. Prior to this, Varun Mohan was working for Republic TV as head, digital revenue where he was responsible for digital revenue functions, operations, marketing, market expansion, and platform partnerships.

With over a decade of experience, Mohan started his career in 2007 as an executive in Info Edge India Ltd, where he worked for a brief period of a year. In 2009, he joined Banyan Netfaqs Pvt. Ltd as assistant manager and was elevated to the position of the regional manager of west and south in 2010. In 2011, he joined AIDEM ventures as a national sales manager where he worked as a regional head west. He was a director sales at Appier Inc, prior to his tenure with Republic TV where he led India market launch, growth, and revenue. Mohan has also worked with varied companies including Vserv Online, managed Microsoft Marketing, and The Economist Newspaper-Digital.

Founded in 2010 by Lee Puri and Gurman Hundal, MiQ is an independent marketing intelligence company with the people and technology that help businesses win. The company aims to reimagine the value of marketing by connecting data and discovering insight to drive business outcomes. The company has over 550 employees across 15 offices located in North America, Europe, and APAC and has worked with leading brands and media agencies such as American Express, Avis, Lenovo, Unilever, Microsoft, GroupM, Publicis and IPG. In the last year, the company has won various awards including the fastest-growing tech company of the year at the Stevie Awards, most effective use of data at The Drum’s Digital Trading Awards USA, and The Sunday Times International Track 200.

