Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launches Broadcast Seva Portal for broadcasters

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday launched the Broadcast Seva Portal– online portal solution for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licenses, permissions, registrations, among others.

According to Anurag Singh Thakur, the government has harnessed technology to bring transparency in the system and make it more accountable. “The Broadcast Seva Portal will reduce the turnaround time of applications and at the same time will help applicants track the progress. This portal will reduce the human interface that was required earlier and thus add to capacity building of the ministry and will be a major step towards ease of doing business,” he added.

The 360 degree digital solution will facilitate the stakeholders in seeking permissions, applying for registration, tracking applications, calculating fees and executing payments. This portal will provide its services under the wider umbrella efforts of digital india to all stakeholders to private satellite TV channels, teleport operators, MSOs, community and private radio channels etc. It is to be noted that there are more than 900 satellite TV channels, 70 teleport operators, 1700 multi-service operators, 350 community radio stations (CRS), 380 private FM channels and others.

The aim of the portal is to bring transparency, accountability and responsiveness in the ecosystem and all information will be available on a single dashboard. Soon the portal will be linked to National Single Window System.

