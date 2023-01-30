Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory for broadcasters

On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issues an advisory on the obligation of public service broadcasting. It drew attention to the guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of satellite television channels in India based on the series of consultations the Ministry had with broadcasters and their associations to delineate the procedure for public service broadcasting by the private satellite TV channels.

As per the ministry guidelines, private satellite TV channels have to undertake public service broadcasting with regard to primarily content, accounting of timing, reporting, and identification. It added that the private satellite TV channels are accordingly advised to report Public Service Broadcasting in the prescribed manner with effect from March 1, 2023.

Under content, the Ministry stated that the list of themes of national importance and of social relevance given under clause 35 of the Policy Guidelines are indicative and may be expanded to include similar subjects of national importance and social relevance such as water conservation, disaster management, among others. Moreover, it stated that Broadcasters have the liberty to modulate their content. The relevant content embedded in the programmes may be accounted for by Public Service Broadcasting. However, it should be done in a manner that the overall objective of Public Service Broadcasting may be achieved. It further stated that The content can be shared between the Broadcasters and could be repeat telecast on one/ several TV channels and a common e-platform may be developed as a repository of relevant videos or textual content from various sources for the purpose of Public Service Broadcasting, which may be accessed and used by TV Channels.

For the accounting of timing, the Ministry explained that The content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch. It could be spread over smaller time slots. The time for which the Public Service Broadcasting content is telecast in between commercial breaks shall not be accounted for the 12-minute limit for commercial breaks. Moreover, the time for the content under Public Service Broadcasting shall be accounted for cumulatively on a monthly basis which refers to 15 hours per month. Moreover, the time for transmission of the relevant content shall be flexible except that any content transmitted from midnight to 6:00 AM shall not be accounted for under Public Service Broadcasting.

Voluntary compliance and self-certification would be the guiding principles, the Ministry stated under the banner of reporting. Broadcasters shall submit a monthly report on the Broadcast Seva Portal (in the format annexed in Annexure A) on or before the seventh day of the following month, it added. According to the Ministry, Broadcasters shall include a compliance certificate in their annual report. Moreover, foreign channels, downlinking in India (in languages other than those specified in the Eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution), shall be exempt from the obligation of Public service Broadcasting. Furthermore, it added that the channels broadcasting predominantly (more than 12 hours) sports and devotional/ spiritual/ yoga content shall be exempt from furnishing the monthly reports on the Broadcast Seva Portal.

The report concluded that the broadcasters are required to keep a record of the content telecast for a period of 90 days. Moreover, the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre, under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, shall keep a record of the content telecast for a period of 90 days.

