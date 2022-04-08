Ministry of Information and Broadcasting constitutes AVGC promotion task force

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday announced that in pursuance of the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23, an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) promotion task force has been constituted to promote the AVGC sector in the country under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. “To further unleash the scope of AVGC sector, an announcement was made in the Union Budget 2022-23 for setting up an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) promotion task force to recommend ways to realise and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand,” it said. The AVGC promotion task force will submit its first action plan within 90 days.

The AVGC promotion task force shall be headed by secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and will have secretaries of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The AVGC promotion task force also includes State Governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana; heads of education bodies such as All India Council of Technical Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training and representatives of industry bodies-MESC, FICCI and CII.

The creation of an AVGC Promotion Task Force with participation of Government of India, State Governments and key industry players will provide focused thrust for the growth of the sector by driving the institutional efforts to guide the policies of growth for this sector, establish standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborate with industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhance the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry, the Ministry said in a statement.

Furthermore, it will have participation of industry partners including Biren Ghosh, country head, Technicolor India; Ashish Kulkarni, founder, Punaryug Artvision Pvt. Ltd.; Jesh Krishna Murthy, founder and CEO Anibrain; Keitan Yadav, COO and VFX producer, Redchillies VFX; Chaitanya Chinchlikar, chief technology officer, Whistling Woods International; Kishore Kichili, senior vice president and country head, Zynga India; Neeraj Roy, managing director and CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

The terms of reference of the task force include – framing of a national AVGC policy, recommend national curriculum framework for graduation, post-graduation and doctoral courses in AVGC related sectors, facilitate skilling initiatives in collaboration with academic institutions, vocational training centers and industry, boost employment opportunities, facilitate promotion and market development activities to extend global reach of Indian AVGC industry, as well as enhance exports and recommend incentives to attract FDI in AVGC sector.

India has the potential to capture 5% ($40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.

