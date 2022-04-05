Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocks 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday blocked twenty-two YouTube news channels including eighteen Indian and four Pakistan based, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website. “The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders on April 4, 2022 for blocking twenty-two (22) YouTube based news channels, three (3) Twitter accounts, one (1) Facebook account and one (1) news website,” it said.



ARP News, AOP News, LDC News, SarkariBabu, SS ZONE Hindi, Smart News, News23Hindi, Online Khabar, DP news, PKB News, KisanTak, Borana News, Sarkari News Update, Bharat Mausam, RJ ZONE 6, Exam Report, Digi Gurukul and Dinbhar ki khabrein are the Indian channels that have been blocked. DuniyaMeryAagy, Ghulam NabiMadni, HAQEEQAT TV and HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 are the four Pakistan based YouTube news channels that have been blocked.



The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order, the Ministry said in a statement. “Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, among others. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan,” it added.



Furthermore, a significant amount of false content published by these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India’s foreign relations with other countries.



The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. False thumbnails were used; and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media.



With this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube base news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, public order, among others.

Read Also: GroupM launches Finecast in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook